Rosella A. Kreais, 75, of Fostoria, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at Fox Run Manor, Findlay.

She was born September 18, 1941 in New Cleveland to the late Louis and Clara (Kaufman) Frank. She married Earl A. Kreais on October 7, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Tiffin, and he preceded her in death July 22, 2014.

Surviving are children, Patricia A. (Dean Stell) Kreais, Fostoria, Kenneth E. (Connie) Kreais, Findlay, Ronald L. Kreais, Fostoria, Kevin M. (Kimberly) Kreais, Fostoria, Gary J. (Jenny) Kreais, Fostoria; and son-in-law, William Scherger, New Riegel; 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Welly, Tiffin, and Erma (Merle) Reinhart, Tiffin; and a brother, Melvin (Carolyn) Frank, Tiffin.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Scherger; and brothers, James and Othmar “Ottie” Frank.

Rosella was a homemaker and a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and its Rosary-Altar Society, and the ladies auxiliary of the New Riegel American Legion.

She dearly loved her family and treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren. She loved playing euchre, vacationing at Apple Valley, and enjoyed bowling and fishing.

Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2017 at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, where a Christian Wake service will be at 7:45 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, with the Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will immediately follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, New Riegel. A funeral lunch will then take place in St. Wendelin Parish Hall following the cemetery services.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Church and School.

Online expressions of sympathy maybe made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

