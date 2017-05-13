Previous Story
Pamela J. Smith
Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
Pamela J. Smith, 71, of Republic, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at her home. Arrangements are pending at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.
