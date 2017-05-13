Orlando McCoy, 70, of Findlay, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017. He was born on June 7, 1946 in Martin, KY to the late Frank E. and M. Elizabeth McCoy. On August 7, 1965 he married Rita M. Hauman and she preceded him in death on February 26, 2014.

He is survived by his son, Orlando “Lanny” McCoy, Jr.; two daughters, Christa Lynn McCoy, of Findlay, and Heather (Steve) Smith, of Arlington; and two brothers, James “Jim” (Carolyn) McCoy and Edward (Connie) McCoy, both of Findlay.

Orlando is also survived by eight grandchildren, Britney Lee Barney, Francesca McCoy, Cherylyn Trytko, Natasha Trytko, Brendan Trytko, Aidan Vogel, Wyatt Orlando Smith, Addie Mae Smith; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Shane McCoy.

Mr. McCoy worked for many years at Atlas Crankshaft (Cummins Inc) where he was a member of the U.A.W. Local 336. Orlando was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, but most of all he was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was also a huge animal lover and was currently attending Trinity Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour prior to the service, from 9-10 a.m.

The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mike Spann officiating.

Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia Society.

Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

