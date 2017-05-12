MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Craig R. Woessner

Posted On Fri. May 12th, 2017
Craig R. Woessner, 53 of Fostoria, passed away at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at The Toledo Hospital.
He was born August 29, 1963 in Fostoria to Ronald P. and Paulette (Huffman) Woessner. His father preceded him in death in 1987. His mother, Paulette Gehring, survives in Tiffin.
Also surviving are daughters, Morgan H. Woessner and Paige N. Woessner, both of Fostoria, Mattison D. Sigler of Risingsun and Alexis J. Carpenter of Arizona; grandchildren, Fabien Ochoa, Mya Sanchez, Alekye Sanders and London Ellis; brother, Keith (Sandra) Woessner of Weston; sister, Ronni (Gary) Dillon of Fostoria; nephew, Sean Woessner; and niece, Meghan Dillon.
Services for Craig will be private.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

