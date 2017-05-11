Luella L. Lewis, 97 of Findlay, died at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at her residence.

She was born on August 29, 1919, in Fostoria to the late Edward and Hattie (Hiser) Evenbeck. She married Wilber Lewis on December 1, 1945, and he preceded her in death on May 9, 1996.

Luella is survived by her daughters, Sally Gambill of Erlanger, KY, and Dr. Barbara (Dennis) Zahler of Ft. Mitchell, KY; her son, John (Gretchen) Lewis of Marion, OH; her grandchildren, Nikole (Todd) Philippe, Carrie (Korey) Pontzloff, Lesa Gambill, Lt. Matthew (Corey) Zahler, Scott (Dawn) Zahler, Amanda (Michael) Morehart, Britney Lewis and Breann Lewis; and her great-grandchildren, Josiah, Carson, Olivia, Gavin, Charleigh, Caroline, Paden, Malone, Travis, Carter, Emma and Edith.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Benjamin Evenbeck; and her sisters, Margaret Hartman, Lucy Reiter and Rhoda Belle Fruth.

Luella was a graduate of both Arcadia High School and Findlay College. She retired as a Secretary for Findlay High School. She was the longtime organist for the former Norcrest Presbyterian Church and currently an active member of Gateway Church.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, with Pastor Ben Borsay officiating.

Burial will be in Bright Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments