Kenneth L. Fillhart

Kenneth L. “Kenny” Fillhart, 76 of Fostoria, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 11, 1941 in Fostoria to the late Kenneth C. and Marjory (Brickles) Fillhart. He married Edith J. “Joanne” Arend on May 4, 1968 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and she preceded him in death March 28, 2016.

Surviving are sons, Erik (Kim) Fillhart of Findlay and Shane M. (Sherry) Fillhart of Mt. Vernon; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Marie Fillhart; sister, Karen Lanning of Fostoria; and special friends and caregivers, Kathy Faust and Linda Manecke.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Harold Fillhart.

Kenny was a 1959 graduate of Fostoria High School and a United States Air Force veteran. He retired in 1998 from Toledo Machining as a repair welder after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, the Fostoria Moose Lodge, Izaak Walton League (shooting club), Tiffin, and a Dunn’s Lanes league bowler for many years.

He will be remembered as a hard working, respectful and a direct and to the point guy.

Visitation is Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St, Fostoria, and an hour before the service on Friday, May 12, 2017 at the funeral home.

Funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery where the Fostoria United Veterans will provide military honors.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments