Craig R. Woessner
Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
Craig R. Woessner, 53 of Fostoria, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at The Toledo Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.
