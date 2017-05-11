Arthur E. Schlievert, 66 of Findlay, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Arthur was born on October 1, 1950 in Norwalk, Ohio, to Arthur W. and Jane Schlievert Jr.

On February 22, 1969, he married Linda Filliater and she survives along with four children, Brian (fiancé Beth) Schlievert of Orlando, FL, Jennifer (Rich) Warner of Findlay, Kenneth (Jamie) Schlievert of Ann Arbor, MI, and Sarah Schlievert of Mt. Vernon, OH.

He is also survived by his mother, Jane Elsea; nine grandchildren, Gage (Benna) Schlievert, Tahnee (Michael) Jenkins, Michiah Schlievert, Elijah Schlievert, Tyce Schlievert, Noah Schlievert, Larkin Warner, Kadin Warner and Callie Schlievert; four great-grandchildren, Arianna, Avari, Amilee and Ezeykial Schlievert; one sister, Janice Schlievert of Findlay; brothers-in-law, Norb (Sue) Filliater of Fostoria, OH, and Ed (Lorrel) Filliater of Montgomery, AL; uncle, Harry Schlievert; cousins, Kathy Kemp and Ed Kemp; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Schlievert; aunt, Mary Kemp; and his step-father, Quentin Elsea.

Arthur enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, racing, collecting and building vintage racing slot cars. He also enjoyed gardening, growing roses and spending time with his puppy, Scout.

Visitation will be scheduled from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Steinhauer Sr. officiating. A private family burial will be scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2017.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Arthur to Cancer Patient Services or to the family c/o Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.

Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments