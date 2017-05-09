James E. Connors

James E. “Jim” Connors, 81 of Fostoria, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

He was born December 25, 1935 in Albion, PA, to the late James M. and Mildred (Hawk) Connors. He married Judith L. “Judy” Coulter on September 10, 1960 and she survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are two daughters, Lisa A. (Rob) Peterson of Broadview Heights and Laura L. (John) Macias of Westerville; five grandchildren, Charlie and Alex Macias, Janie Peterson, Kevin Macias and Julia Peterson; sister, Linda Connors McGraw of Charlotte, NC; and brother, Patrick Connors of Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by a son, Lee C. Connors; and sister, Mary Elaine Connors Chapin.

Jim spent most of his career as the Lab Director at Fostoria Community Hospital. He was a United States Air Force veteran and member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

Visitation is Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 6-7 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A funeral luncheon will immediately follow the Mass in the Parish Hall.

Private family burial services will take place after lunch in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Parish.

Online expressions of sympathy or shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

