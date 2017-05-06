MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Thomas R. Schoenfeld

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
Thomas Richard Schoenfeld, 69 of Fostoria, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at his residence.
He was born November 3, 1947 in Port Clinton to the late Harold Charles and Gladys Elizabeth (Taylor) Schoenfeld.
Surviving are children, Thomas James (Kay) Schoenfeld of Washington Court House, Lisa Schoenfeld of Riverside, CA, Brian Schoenfeld of Norwalk, Michael (Amy) Schoenfeld of St. Louis, MO, Dannielle (Machael) Schoenfeld of Evansville, IN and Debra Rodgers of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Veronica Magers, Hannah Nagy, Gary Nagy Jr., Connor, Landen and Hillary Schoenfeld, Ashley Schoenfeld, Alex and Grace Schoenfeld and Justice and Isabelle Rodgers; and a great-grandchild, Jonas Magers.
Tom retired from the Ford Truck Plant in Louisville, KY, as a quality control inspector after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Local UAW.
Private family funeral services will take place.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the family’s choice c/o Hoening Funeral Home 242 W. Tiffin St, Fostoria, Ohio 44830.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

