Previous Story
Mildren Russell
Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
Comment: Off
Mildred “Mickie” Russell, 88 of Fostoria, passed away in her home on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.
Mildred “Mickie” Russell, 88 of Fostoria, passed away in her home on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.
113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form
Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN
Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies