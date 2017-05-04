Thomas Schoenfeld

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
Thomas Richard Schoenfeld, 69, of Fostoria, passed away Tuesday morning, May 2, 2017 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.

