Thomas Schoenfeld
Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
Thomas Richard Schoenfeld, 69, of Fostoria, passed away Tuesday morning, May 2, 2017 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.
