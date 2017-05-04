Carl M. Theis

Carl M. “Mickey” Theis, 92 of New Riegel, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 2, 2017 at Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital.

He was born on February 13, 1925 in New Riegel, Ohio, to Lewis and Helen (Wangler) Theis. On November 17, 1956, he married Janet Christensen.

Survivors include his wife, Janet of New Riegel; son, Gregg (Diane August) Theis of New Riegel; daughters, Lynette Nighswander and Denise (George) Kuhn, both of Tiffin; sister, Ruth Smith of Tiffin; six grandchildren, Rachael Nighswander, Nicole Nighswander, Tyler Theis, Paige (Jaren) Wickham, Krista Kuhn and Kayleen Kuhn; and three great-grandchildren, Aidan Valenti, Evan Bucklew and Brady Dewald.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas L. Theis in 1983; grandson, Aaron Nighswander; brothers, Paul Theis and infant brother, James Theis; and sisters, Elizabeth Smith, Oleta Kelbley, Esther Collet, Rosemary Snavely and Delores Falter.

Mickey served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II from December 13, 1944 to August 20, 1946. He was privileged to travel to Washington, D.C. with fellow WWII veterans aboard the Honor Flight. After serving in the Marine Corps, he came back home to farm and then started working at General Electric, retiring after 23 years.

He was a member of All Saints Parish, Knights of Columbus #608 and the American Legion Post 354, New Riegel, for more than 70 years.

Mickey had his first Harley ride when he was 90 and he enjoyed painting stones and saws, drawing, playing cards with family and friends, collecting airplanes and push mowers, mowing his yard, listening to polka music, traveling to Europe and he loved his dog, Charlie.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at All Saints Parish, New Riegel, with Rev. Timothy Kummerer officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior.

Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the American Legion Post 354, New Riegel.

Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419-447-2424).

Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Parish, New Riegel for Masses and to the Humane Society of Seneca County.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

