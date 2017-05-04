Beverly J. Bicknell

Beverly June “Jeanie” Bicknell, 59 of Fostoria, passed away at 3:10 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

She was born May 20, 1957 in Sault Sainte Marie, MI, to the late Charles F. and Geraldine A. (Martin) Bicknell.

Surviving are three daughters, Elizabeth (Eric) Damron of Fostoria, Ruby Moorer of Toledo and Hanna Bicknell of Fostoria; eight grandchildren, Grace, Emily, Antwuan, Alexa, Trey, Junior, Ari and Andre; a sister, Charlotte Hoeben of Battle Creek, MI; and brothers, Paul Edward Bicknell of Battle Creek, MI, and Gerald Lee Bicknell of Fostoria; and her lifetime partner, Dean Harmon of Fostoria.

She was also preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

Jeanie was a homemaker and a faithful parishioner at Fostoria Church of God. She was also a member of Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She will be dearly remembered for her love of family, especially her grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 4 p.m. in HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, with Pastor Dan Lucien presiding. Visitation will take place an hour before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Fostoria Church of God in Jeanie’s memory.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments