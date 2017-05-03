Juliet A. Howard

Juliet “Judy” A. Howard, 88 of Fostoria and formerly of Columbus, passed away on Saturday morning, April 29, 2017 at Independence House in Fostoria.

She was born on May 10, 1928 in Columbus to the late Belford Pickering and Christine Kerr (Figley) Atkinson. She married William Lee Howard in Columbus and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are two daughters, Amie (Jay) Hathaway of Fostoria and Chris (Hal) Weemhoff of Rochester, MI.; grandchildren, Sara Hathaway (husband John Davidson) of Richmond, CA, Alicia (Chris) Hofer of Ocoee, Fl, and Julie (Matt) Justice of Auburn Hills, MI; and one great-grandson, Tristan Justice.

Juliet received her undergraduate degree in physiology from the Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio. She then went on to obtain a Master’s degree in Physiology from The Ohio State University and was a research physiologist for Battelle in Columbus, Ohio.

She was an avid birder, enjoyed the outdoors and reading and was a world traveler.

Judy will be laid to rest in Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus. Private family services will take place.

Memorial contributions may be considered to a library or national park of the donor’s choice or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

