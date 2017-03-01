Leland E. Jakcsy

Leland E. “Nick” Jakcsy, 41, of Fostoria, passed away in his home on Monday, February 27, 2017.

He was born November 15, 1975 to John Jakcsy and the late Brenda (Nichols) Jakcsy. He married Nicole Young, now Jakcsy, on May 28, 2011 in Delaware, Ohio, and she survives him in Fostoria.

Also surviving are his father, John, of Fostoria; children, Leland Levi and Alliah Jakcsy, of Alaska; step children, Kirsten Young, of Fostoria, and Cameron (fiancé Marisa Guerrero) Dixie, of Findlay; two grandchildren, Alexander and Rylee Dixie; a sister, Kate (Tim) Lantry, of DeSoto, TX; two nieces, Hope and Alexandria Lantry, also of DeSoto, TX; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

An arborist by trade, Nick very much enjoyed gardening, along with music and family gatherings. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a very patient and caring man, willing to help anyone.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. There will be an informal sharing of memories at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the family c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

