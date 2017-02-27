Bertha A. Coleman, 92, of New Riegel, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at St. Francis Home, Tiffin.

She was born January 29, 1925 in New Riegel to Peter and Elizabeth (Theis) Hohman. She married Virgil C. Coleman on May 17, 1947 at St. Boniface Catholic Church and he died December 8, 2005.

Surviving are six daughters, Janice (Ronald) Overmyer, Oak Harbor, Beverly (James) Willman, Tiffin, Martha (William) Cheetham, Sandusky, Elaine (David) Staib, New Riegel, Anita (W. Alan) Stephenson, Tiffin, Charlene (Thomas) Wilhelm, Fremont; four sons, Leonard (Mary Lou) Coleman, Napoleon, Dennis (Nancy) Coleman, Westerville, Ronald (Jane) Coleman, Tiffin, Paul (Ranea) Coleman, Powell; 24 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Renee Staib; a great-granddaughter; three sisters, Justina Dendinger, Louise Borer, Mary Miller; seven brothers, Alfred, Raymond, Francis, Joseph, Sylvan, Carl and Ernest Hohman.

Bertha was a 1943 graduate of New Riegel High School. In early years, she had worked at the former Bersted, Fostoria, and then dedicated her life with Virgil to raising her children. She was a member of All Saints Parish, New Riegel, its Rosary-Altar Society and a past president. She was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, New Riegel, American Legion Auxilliary Post # 354 and a past president, Women of the Moose Lodge # 253, serving as senior regent, and the New Riegel Senior Citizens.

Bertha made hundreds of lap robes for nursing home residents and also volunteered her mending services. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards.

Visitation is Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 2-8 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, and Wednesday morning from 10-11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, New Riegel.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church with Rev. Timothy Kummerer presiding. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to All Saints Parish, The Catholic Order of Foresters, or St. Francis Senior Ministries.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

