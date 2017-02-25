Sally Pierce

Sally (Sarah Jane) Pierce (Ullery) of Fostoria, Ohio, surrendered herself to the Lord on Thursday, February, 23 2017.

She was born January 5, 1930 to Sam Ullery and Catherine (Shook), both of whom are deceased. Sally’s stepfather, Clyde Levy, who was a powerful influence in her life, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, James Junior Pierce; as well as her two sons, Kevin Alan of Tontogany, Ohio, husband of Molly (Sacksteder), and Kerry Neil of Lancaster, Ohio, husband of Elaine (Yost).

In addition, Sally was the proud grandmother of four, Kerry and Elaine’s two children, Emily (fiancée, Brian Rivera) and Andy; as well as Kevin and Molly’s two children, Will and Ellen. Ellen (King) is herself the mother of two, Annabelle and Adalyn. Will also has a young daughter, Jasmine. Kerry’s son Andy and his girlfriend Richelle provided Sally with another great grandchild, Mason.

Over the last few years, Sally also developed a special frienship with her caregiver, Deb Alva.

After graduating from Fostoria High School in 1947, Sally briefly attended Miami University of Ohio before returning to Fostoria to marry her high school sweetheart, Jim. After her sons had started school, she worked at Gray Printing in Fostoria. Later she took a job at Fostoria’s Atlas Crankshaft plant (which eventually became a subsidiary of Cummins Engine) where she rose to a position of responsibility in the company’s fledgling computer department, a level of management rarely occupied by women of that era.

After her retirement from Cummins and after her husband’s retirement from American Electric Power, Sally and Jim began second careers helping others. In the mid-80’s, Jim, who had been a home builder for more than 20 years, directed and carried out the construction of his youngest son’s Tontogany home, a project Jim tackled working shoulder to shoulder with his son, as well as his wife, Sally.

Later, after acquiring a winter home in Texas near the Mexican border, Sally and Jim saw a great need in the border towns on the Mexican side. They then launched and paid for out of their own pockets a ten-year program to assist the poor in these border towns, improving some homes and in one case building a home from scratch with the assistance of the family who would later occupy the home.

In addition, Sally maintained a lifelong involvement with charities in her hometown of Fostoria, volunteering at Fostoria City Hospital, and a local soup kitchen.

These charitable efforts were publicly recognized in 1997 when the Fostoria Business and Professional Women’s organization named Sally Pierce the Woman of the Year.

When health problems made it difficult for Sally to continue her involvement with local charities, she shifted her efforts to charitable work that could be done from her Fostoria home. Over the last two decades of her life, Sally knitted hundreds of caps, scarves and mittens, which she and her husband then packed up and shipped to a missionary they were helping to support in Central Mexico.

A lifelong animal lover, Sally and her husband then started an unofficial cat rescue program, taking in feral cats brought to them by friends and neighbors. Working together with their sons, Sally and Jim eventually constructed a heated building to house the cats, which frequently numbered 15 or more. In addition, they paid for shots, as well as spaying and neutering for each animal that came to their rescue center.

Friends will be received between 1:30-2 p.m. at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, on Monday, February 27, 2017 with a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Pastor Ron Merritt will officiate.

The family asks that donations be made in Sally’s name to local humane societies. Refer flower orders to Klotz in Bowling Green.

Online condolences may be sent to Sally’s family at www.barndtfuneralhom.org.

