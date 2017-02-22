Hazel M. Raymont

Hazel Marie Raymont, 85, a lifelong Fostoria resident, passed away at 12:55 pm Tuesday February 21, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

She was born February 22, 1931 in Bloomdale to the late Charles O. and Lulu (Graber) Buckingham. She married Fred A. Raymont July 16, 1950 in Fostoria and he died July 5, 2005.

Surviving are three children, Charles A. (Marilyn) Raymont, Xenia, Vicki Raymont, Chicago, Ill., and Ann (Keith) Reinhart, Fostoria; grandchildren, Michelle (Peter) Barnes, Lynn (Jon) Cowell, Shane (Tina) and Trevor (Jessica) Reinhart; great-grandchildren, Meghan and Kara DeVol, Jacob and Soleil Barnes, Grace, Paige and Stan Cowell and Griffin, Troy and Landon Reinhart. She was also preceded in death by brothers, John and Harry Buckingham.

Hazel was a 1948 graduate of Fostoria High School and was a school secretary when she had met her future husband Fred. She had also been a secretary for Atlas Crankshaft, Fostoria and was one of the first three women hired when the new plant opened on State Route 23.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Order of Eastern Star # 94 and a Past Worthy Matron, Dendarah Chapter of Ladies Shrine, Shriners’ Campers, Past Guardian of Job’s Daughters, Elks, and Fostoria Business and Professional Women.

Visitation will take place Friday February 24, 2017 from 6-9 pm at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, where an Eastern Star Memorial Service will take place at 7:30 pm.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Larry Knigga presiding. Burial will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, Hope Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.

