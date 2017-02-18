Terry Kirwen

Terry Robert Kirwen, 60 of Risingsun, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio.

He was born on October 19, 1956 at Fremont Hospital to James C. and Suzanne P. (Scherf) Kirwen.

Surviving are his parents, James and Suzanne of Risingsun, Ohio; brothers, Timothy (Linda) Kirwen of Findlay, Ohio, and Scott (Bethany) Kirwen of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; sisters, Nan (Rick) Camarata of Gibsonburg, Ohio, and Kathleen (Greg) Lowery of Fostoria, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Terry worked at Wood Lane Industries where he made boxes, assorted hangers and packaged soak-it. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Fostoria, Ohio. He took part in many Wood County Special Olympics. He enjoyed bowling, basketball, field hockey and track.

Terry loved doing yard work and when it came to eating there was nothing he didn’t like. He was an avid Ohio State fan and his favorite race car driver was Dale Earnhart, Sr. #3.

Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Mass of Christian Burial Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2017.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wood County Special Olympics.

Online condolences may be sent to Terry’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

