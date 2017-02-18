Susan Fruth

Susan Gardner Fruth, 98, passed away on February 17, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born on January 14, 1919 in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Clyde and Edna Gardner.

Susan is survived by her children, Catharine (Terry Hall) Bourgeois, Susan (Don) Burger and Stephen (Terri) Fruth; grandchildren, John Bourgeois, Margie (Dimitris) Bourgeois, Mike (Jenny) Elias, Ryan (Tanya) Fruth and Andy Fruth; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Edna Gardner; husband, Lester Fruth; and sister, Catharine Lucard.

Susan is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a WAVE officer. She was a 70-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fostoria and active as an elder and a member of the women’s association. She was also a 76-year member of the D.A.R.

She volunteered at the Fostoria Community Hospital and Bloodmobile, Meals on Wheels in Fostoria and the Board of Elections in Fostoria. Susan was an avid bridge player and a member of several bridge clubs.

She attended Allegheny College for two years where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Susan was the Matriarch of her family and kept everyone close and together. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was giving and would do anything to help everyone she knew. She loved all kinds of music, especially classical music.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.

In Susan’s memory, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Fremont Street, Fostoria, OH 44830 or Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., #210, Columbus, Ohio 43229.

Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.

Visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.

Comments

comments