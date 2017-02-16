Ina P. Gardner

Ina Pearl Gardner, 92, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2017 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, Ohio.

Ina was born on April 26, 1924 in Coats, North Carolina, to the late Rossie and Callie Hobson. She married Albert Gardner on February 20, 1950 in Fostoria and he preceded her in death in October of 1990.

Albert and Ina had five children who survive her, Gary (Jen Milan) of Columbus, IN, Sherrie (Mark) Sutton of Rockledge, FL, and Larry (Lois Duque) Gardner, Jerry (Linda Kuhn) Gardner and Terrie (Pat) Gardner Woodruff, all of Fostoria; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Irene Tart; and five brothers, Garland, Jesse, Nathan, Raymond and Lester Hobson.

Ina’s childhood life on the farm instilled a work ethic in her that she carried throughout her life. She and Albert owned the State Cab Company, East Side Auto Sales and Salvage Yard in town as well as the R-Place Bar with their son and daughter. She also worked at several factories in Fostoria.

Ina and Albert then decided to leave the cold weather behind and travel throughout the country, seeing sights and setting up at flea markets.

She was an avid fan of Ohio State University football, the Cleveland Indians and the Green Bay Packers. Ina enjoyed country music and Elvis, spending time with family and traveling back to North Carolina to see her friends and relatives. She was a loving lady and never met a stranger.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Good Shepherd Home for all the loving care and help they provided Ina.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Barry Belknap officiating.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association or the Good Shepherd Home.

Comments

comments