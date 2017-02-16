MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Bernita M. Runion

Bernita M. Runion, 90 of Findlay and formerly of Tiffin, died at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017 in Birchaven Village in Findlay.
Born March 7, 1926 in Wyandot County, OH, she was the daughter of Lee and Florence (Farthing) Rickle. She married Ashby “Jack” D. Runion and they were divorced.
Surviving are two sons, Roger L. (Nancy) Runion and Rick (Roxanne) Runion, both of Findlay; a brother, Bill (Phyllis) Rickle of Wharton; and two sisters, Treva Bakies of Carey and Betty Bardon of Channahon, IL.
Private services with Rev. Pastor David Welker will be at a later date and burial will be in Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Grove Weselyan Church in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

