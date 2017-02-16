Ann Marie Seibert, of Pittsfield, Vermont, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 10, 2017.

She is survived by her family, Daniel Seibert, of Fostoria OH; William (Donna) Seibert, of Middlebury, Vt; David Seibert (Karen) of S. Lyon, MI; Catherine Seibert, of Belle Center, OH; Richard (Kathy) Seibert, of LaGrange, IN; Jean Seibert, also of Belle Center; and, Timothy (Patty) Seibert, of Livonia, MI.

She is also survived by two nieces and 11 nephews; eight grand nieces and seven grand nephews; two great grand nieces, and one great grand nephew.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger, and mother, Joanne.

Ann was born in Defiance Ohio, and in 1973 she graduated from St Wendelin School in Fostoria Ohio. She graduated from Rhode Island College in 1980 and then moved to Colorado in 1984 where she worked as as a psychiatric nurse until 1986. She returned to Ohio briefly before moving to Vermont in 1987.

Photography had always been a passion and she began working for Reflections of Killington as a photographer. Reflections not only photographed skiers, but during the summer also took photographs at local tennis camps and equestrian events.

During this time, she met Jim Creed, who became the love of her life. They were engaged to be married but Jim was killed in a tragic car accident in 1993.

When Reflections closed its doors, she began working for Killington Market. For many years, she was the friendly face for the early risers on the mountain who would stop for coffee and a breakfast sandwich. Aside from serving others, she had two other passions: she was a dedicated Broncos fan and she was an avid golfer.

The White River Golf course was her favorite after-work place. Many of those who knew her from the market were also her golfing buddies. Ann started helping around the course which ultimately turned into part-time employment.

At the golf course, Ann met several people who became very dear friends. If Ann had a “happy place” it was White River Golf Course. What Ann did best, however, was love. No matter what the situation, Ann would offer a hand. She was not one to stand and watch.

Although she lived modestly, she was rich with friendships. Ann will be remembered for her warm smile and the love she showed everyone, not just her friends and family.

There will be a Catholic Mass for her at St Mary’s parish in Middlebury, Vt at 10 a.m. on March 4, 2017, followed by a celebration of her life at the White River Golf Course in Rochester, Vt from 1-4 p.m.

For those who would like to remember Ann, charitable donations can be made to any of the following organizations: The American Heart Association, the Killington Fire and Rescue squad, or your local food shelf.

