Janis M. Reinhart, 64 of Fostoria, died at 8:03 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Tiffin Mercy Hospital in Tiffin.

Born in Seneca County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Rolla Burney and Anna Mary (Feck) Osborn. She married Robert J. Reinhart on May 12, 1973 and he survives in Fostoria.

She is also survived by five children, Rose M. Reinhart of Tiffin, Patricia A. Reinhart of Tiffin, Joseph M. Reinhart of Fostoria, Ann M. Reinhart of Toledo and Theresa A. Reinhart of Fostoria; three grandsons, Allen M. Reinhart, James M. Reinhart and Dylan T. Reinhart; three brothers, Daniel J. Osborn of Alta Loma, CA, and David N. (Mollie) Osborn and Robert G. (Nancy) Osborn, both of Fostoria; and a sister in-law, Cleo P. Osborn of Tiffin.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, James R. Osborn; and a sister, Kathleen M. Frasure.

Janis was a Registered Nurse for the past 44 years at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Friends will be received Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 10 a.m. to noon at the STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey, Ohio.

A Memorial Service will be at noon at the funeral home with Father Tim Kummerer officiating. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Frenchtown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor’s choice in care of Stomaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

