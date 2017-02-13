Marven A. Meyer

Marven August Meyer, 90 of Fremont, died Monday, February 13, 2017 at Promedica Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 2, 1927 in Henry County, Deshler, Ohio, to Bernard and Erna (Sunderman) Meyer. He attended Deshler High School and served with the United States Army from April 9, 1945 until December 4, 1946. He was Tec 4 in 553rd Eng. Pon Bridge Co, Army Occupation in Germany as a Crane Operator.

On July 30, 1949 he married Credora C. Frankart at St. Wendlin Catholic Church in Fostoria. She preceded him in death on January 27, 2008.

He was employed at Gray Printing in Fostoria for 10 years and then moved to Fremont and worked as a pressman at Lesher Printers for 30 years.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, The Fraternal Order of Eagles Croghan Aerie 712, V.F.W. Post 2947, Loyal Order of Moose 1286 and Thurston Zwire Post of American Legion Post 121.

Surviving is his daughter, Judy (Michael) Carter of Huron, OH; grandchildren, Jennifer (Wolf) VonDurckheim of San Antonio, TX, and Matthew (Maggie) Carter of Columbus, OH; and four great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Jennine; brothers, Willis and Robert; and sister, Lucille Raabe.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 10 a.m. to noon at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral services will begin at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Jody Rice officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with military graveside rights performed by the V.F.W. and American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the Donor’s Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com.

Comments

comments