Felista Kiser

Felista June “Smitty” Kiser, 91 of Fremont, died Friday morning, February 10, 2017 at her residence.

She was born June 22, 1925 in Tovy, IL, the youngest of nine children of William and Elizabeth (Smith) Smith. On June 15, 1946 she married Herbert J. Kiser. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2004.

As a devoted wife and mother, she worked as secretary for Kiser Bros., raised nine children and celebrated 59 years of marriage. Felista reached out to the sick, shut-ins and disabled. It was after the loss of her sons that she felt a call to serve other families who lost a child and dedicated her time to supporting them through their grief. She was an active member of St. Joseph Church, their Confraternity, RCIA and CCD and was a Eucharistic minister for shut-ins, contact for Offertory Processions and a cafeteria volunteer. Smitty also held memberships with the Federation of Women and the Moose.

Her favorite past times include boating, dancing, cooking, baking, singing nursery rhymes to her grandchildren and monthly Ponderosa outings with Herb and the grandkids.

Surviving are her children, Janet Sr. Marcia Kiser, S.N.D., Thomas Kiser, Bill Kiser, Donald Kiser, Joan Kiser, Karen Lowery and Marcia Mapus; grandchildren, Russell Kiser, Edward Kiser, Shelly Kiser, Louis Kiser, Bradley Kiser, Jessica Williamson, Matthew Kiser, Zachary Kiser, Kristie Lowery, Beckie Golamb, Jeff Mapus, Andrew Mapus, Katie Mapus, John Mapus, Kelly Hurd and Traci Cogar; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; sons, John Kiser and Jeffrey Kiser; four sisters; and four brothers.

Visitation will take place on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 2-8 p.m. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, where a Rosary will be recited at 8 p.m.

Additional visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. Rev. Michael Zacharias will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, Stein Hospice, School of Hope, Sisters of Notre Dame or Center for Neurological Development.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com.

