Carol J. Noel, 70 of Arcadia, Ohio, died Sunday, February 12, 2017 at her home.

She was born on March 9, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Walter and Madeline (Watson) Stultz. She married Thomas Noel on March 5, 1976 in New Knoxville, Ohio and he survives in Arcadia.

Also surviving is a son, Bradley Ludwig of Arcadia; daughters, Julie Rochester of Arcadia and Jill Noel of Chagrin Fall; sister, Nancy Crates of Findlay; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carol retired in 2008 as Office Manager from TDS Telecom in Arcadia. She was a 1964 graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School and a member of the West Independence United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Rev. Mark Weatherman officiating.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Services of Hancock County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

