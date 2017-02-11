Robert D. Ray Jr.

Posted On Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
Robert D. Ray, Jr., 50, of Toledo, passed away on February 7, 2017 at Mercy St. Anne’s Medical Center. He was born on October 28, 1966 in Fostoria, Ohio to Robert Ray, Sr. and Janette (Hoffman) Nissley.
Robert is survived by his wife, Susan Smith; children, Robert Ray and Sakaih Stewart; siblings, Janis Kasza, Linda Roberts, Cheryl Adelsberger, Robin Blackburn, Carole Bercaw; stepdaughter, Andrea Colombaro; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ray, Sr.; mother, Janette Hoffman Nissley; stepfather, Martin Nissley; grandparents, Eva Ray, Helen and Floyd Hoffman.
Robert worked for ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the environmental service department. He enjoyed camping, listening to music and watching the Dallas Cowboys.
Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2017. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Fountain Cemetery in Fostoria. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Bobby’s memory are asked to consider the Alzheimer’s Association. www.egglestonmeinert.com

