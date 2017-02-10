William W. Yeager

William Ward Yeager of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away on February 7, 2017.

Bill was born August 19, 1931 in Fostoria to William Leonard Yeager and Gladys Pauline Yeager.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lucille Dolores (Lonsway); sons, John David and Charles Timothy; and sisters, Orpha Jean Schultz and Margaret Ann Davis.

He is survived by wife, Gloria Ann (Keefe); sons, William of Toledo, OH, David (Kathy) of Battle Creek, MI, and Donald (Bonita) of Jackson, OH; daughter, Melinda (Terry) Carico of Sandusky, OH; stepchildren, Joni (Lee) Smith-Rode of Rio Vista, CA, and Douglas (Ayumi) of Ellicot, MD; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

After attending high school in Fostoria, OH, Bill joined the United States Air Force and served for more than 20 years. He participated in the Korean and Vietnamese conflicts. Bill spent 6 1/2 years overseas with duty in the Far East, including Japan, the Phillipines and Vietnam while flying worldwide. He served as a communications expert on the aircraft of the Commander MACV-Thai. Bill was very proud of having more than 4500 flying hours. He belonged to numerous military organizations, including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Air Force Sergeants Association, and was a founding member of the American Air Museum in Britain.

Bill attended Fostoria High School and was an alumni of Bowling Green State University. After retirement from the Air Force, he worked briefly as an assistant manager of a Topps Retail Store in Toledo and also as a production foreman at Excell Wire in Tiffin. He then went into education and taught history at Sandusky Perkins Middle School.

In 1976, he moved to Jackson, OH where he was a high school teacher teaching social studies. He was pleased to get many of the students interested in history. Bill also coached football and track.

Bill spent the last few years of his life caring for his wife Gloria. Any remembrances or donations should be made to the Alzheimers Foundation, P.O. Box 597 Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home and Southern Ohio Cremation Services.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

