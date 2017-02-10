Martha V. Fox, 96 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Independence House in Fostoria.

She was born September 14, 1920 in Seneca County to the late Jacob and Clara (Fruth) Reiss. She married Paul E. Fox on February 9, 1940 in Tiffin, Ohio, and he preceded her in death.

Martha was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Meisner; brothers, John and Virgil Reiss; and sisters, Florence Fraver and Frieda and Marguerite Reiss.

She is survived by daughter, Jane Meisner of Tiffin; son, Jim (Kathy) Fox of Findlay; grandchildren, Jody Graham, Jenna Brown and Jeremy, Janine and Julie Meisner; great grandchildren, Curtis Meisner and Elise and Stacy Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Martha retired in 1983 as the Organist of St. John’s United Church of Christ, where she was a member, with more than 60 years of service. She was also a member of the Women’s Guild at the church.

Martha was also a homemaker and loved camping with Paul and the grandkids. She also loved playing euchre and pinochle, following her grandkids sports and watching the Cleveland Indians.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John’s United Church of Christ with Rev. Jenna Brown officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria.

Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ or to Bridge Hospice.

