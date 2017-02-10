Donald Overton, 75 of Lima, passed away on February 7, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

Donald was born April 22, 1941 in Clairfield, TN, to Samuel and Jo-Ree (Graham) Overton, both who preceded him in death. On August 5, 1960 he married Donna (Hardamon) Overton, who survives in Lima, OH.

Donald graduated from Pruden High School in 1959. He worked as a Millwright for more than thirty years and later retired from the Tank Plant. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. Donald loved boating, bowling, golfing and cooking biscuits and gravy. He cherished his family and was beloved by all.

Donald is survived by four children, Danny Overton of West Millgrove, OH, Elizabeth Barrington of Centerville, OH, Donita Overton of Lima, OH, and Paula Johnson of Lima, OH; eight siblings, Wayne (Kitty) Overton of Hagerstown, IN, Roger (Amy) Overton of Clarksville, TN, Darrell Overton of Australia, Ann (Carl) Osborne of TN, Louis (Paul) Hoops of Brookville, OH, Juanita (Dean) Wolfrum of FL, Evelyn (Kenneth) Osborne of TN, Carol (Huey) King of Phoenix, AZ, and Edwina (Hines) Klob of Brookville, IN; eight grandchildren, Rich (Allison) Davis, Wayne (Melissa) Overton, Justin (Jaed) Davis, Anthony (Lisa) Overton, Aaron Overton, Michael Stanforth, Gregory Johnson and Chandelle Johnson; and thirteen great grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by three siblings, Verlin Overton of Indianapolis, IN, Delana Gray of Fairfax, VA and Barbara Filhart of TN.

A Memorial Service will take place at CHILES-LAMAN, SHAWNEE CHAPEL on February 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. Rev. Bryan Bucher will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.

Friends may call one hour prior to service and from 7-8 p.m. at CHILES-LAMAN, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 3500 W. Elm St., Lima, OH 45807 or The National Parkinson Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.

