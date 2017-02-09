Walter S. Jackson Sr.

Walter S. “Walt” Jackson Sr., 64 of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Toledo Hospital in Toledo.

He was born on August 22, 1952 in Fostoria to the late Thadeus D. and Julia Mae (Dixie) Jackson. He married Sharon Kelley (Fuller) on November 27, 1999 at the River of Life Church in Fostoria and she survives him.

Also surviving are nine children: five sons and four daughters; two step-daughters and four step-sons; numerous grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Albert Dixie of Findlay and Duane Jackson of Fostoria; two sisters, Barbara Scott of Sandusky and Nina Charlton of Fostoria; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Irvin Morton.

Walt attended Higher Grounds Ministries in Fostoria and had been an employee of Atlas Crankshaft and Findlay Industries. He enjoyed cars, loved to talk, and loved to bar-b-que and have his family attend. He loved to listen to all genres of music, and knew who sang a song as soon as it came on. Walt loved to talk, and if he hadn’t seen you in a while he would talk to you for hours. His laugh was infectious and rocked his entire body. But, above all, he believed in God and knew that God had always had a plan for his life.

Walt would do anything within his ability for friends or family. A friend of his states it best: “To know Walt you had to understand him. To understand Walt it was a must to know him. He was a man who had strong values on friendship. He was the type to give his shirt off his back to you if you were a friend.”

Visitation will be from 10″”11 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Funeral services will begin 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Apostle Derrick Morant and Prophetess Tonee Morant presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments