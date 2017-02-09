Samuel J. Young, 60 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at St. Catherine’s Manor, Fostoria.

He was born January 22, 1957 in Tiffin to the late Charles Louis and Dorothy Mae (Rhodes) Young. He married Diane Hipp and they later divorced. He later married Carolyn Baker and she preceded him in death.

Also preceding him in death were brothers, Charles and Randolph Young.

Samuel is survived by sons, Brian Hipp of Alabama and Samuel J. Young Jr. of Florida; daughter, Kimberly Ludden of Florida; step-son, Floyd Baker III; step-daughters, Tina Swartz and Shanna Smith; sister, Deborah (William Mercado) Young of Fostoria; brothers, Rodney (Mary) Young of Colorado and Kevin Young of Florida; sisters-in-law, Susan and Janice Young; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; five step grandchildren; and five step great grandchildren.

Samuel was a U.S. Army Veteran, honorably serving his country.

A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

