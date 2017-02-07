Patricia Haynes

Patricia Rabon Haynes, 70 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

She was born on November 15, 1946 in Ashdown, Arkansas to William Jasper and Evelyn (Marrs) Rabon. She married Ronald H. Haynes Sr. July 3, 1965 in TX.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Haynes Sr., of Fostoria; son, Ron (Chris Radabaugh) Haynes Jr., of Fostoria; daughter, Tracy (Jim) Hoffman, of Tiffin; sisters, Sandra Rabon Burns and Dee Dee (Ron) Henderson, both of Bossier City, LA; grandchildren, Cory Haynes, Wesley, Joshua and Jack Radabaugh, Courtney and Grace Hoffman.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A 1964 graduate of Minden High School in Minden, Louisiana, Patricia was a homemaker and was also a member of the Elk’s Club, and the Emblem Club for 45 years.

She was a three-time past president of the Fostoria Emblem Club and State of Ohio president from 1990-1991. She was a current Emblem Club member in Fremont.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio, with the Rev. Donald Goodwin officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 with an Emblem Club memorial service during evening visitation, all at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Sand Ridge cemetery, Bascom, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment or F.A.C.T., P.O. Box 624 Tiffin, OH 44883.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

