Dorothy A. Gillig, 85, passed away peacefully February 4, 2017 at St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg.

She was the beloved daughter of Carl and Alice Gillig.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Bob, Jerry and Tom; and her cherished aunt, Mildred Alge.

She is survived by brother, James (Janet) Gillig of Findlay; many nieces and nephews, Susan (Peter), Jennifer (Greg), Nancy (Philip), Kurt and Andrew; treasured friend, travel partner and caretaker of many years, Jeanne Johnston; and many other dear friends.

Dorothy was raised in Fostoria, Ohio, where she attended St. Wendelin Catholic School. She was a graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing. She then received her Masters of Public Health degree from the University of Michigan, of which she was an avid fan. She worked as a public health nurse in the Toledo schools for many years and pioneered the school nursing program in Toledo public schools.

A devout Catholic, Dorothy was an Associate and longtime friend of the Sisters of Notre Dame and an active parishioner of Christ the King Church, Toledo. She loved painting, ceramics, knitting, calligraphy, yoga and traveling. She often attended the Toledo Symphony Orchestra and the Toledo Museum of Art.

Dorothy spent many summers listening and learning at her favorite spot, the Chautauqua Institute, New York.

In following her passion as a public servant, she donated her body to University of Toledo Medical College. A funeral mass will take place at Christ the King Church on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. Lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame or St. Wendelin Catholic School.

Comments

comments