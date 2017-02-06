Friederich J. “Fred” Bauer, 95, of Fostoria, passed away at 1:55 a.m. Saturday February 4, 2017 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

He was born June 19, 1921 in Koblenz, Germany to the late Hans and Anna (Stupfel) Bauer. He married Corrine Steiner June 18, 1955 in Fostoria and she died October 28, 2012.

Surviving are children, Elvira (Hugo) Legrand, Koblenz, Germany, Michael J. Bauer, Fostoria, Patricia A. Bauer, Put-in-Bay and Rosemary M. (Guy) Tibbels, Marblehead; and three grandchildren, Tug and Annie Tibbels and Claudia Legrand.

Fred was in the German Air Force during WW II and entered the United States in 1950 through Ellis Island and became a US Citizen shortly thereafter. He had been a butcher at the former Flechtner Packing Company, Fostoria and had worked at the Cramer Mold Shop for a number of years. He was dedicated helping families manicure their lawns up to the age of 90.

He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church. He played German futbol (soccer) in his earlier years. He had a great love for his children, grandchildren and dearly missed his wife.

Visitation is Tuesday February 7, 2017 from 2-5 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding, and a Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery.

A special thank you to Good Shepherd Home for their care and compassion for Fred. We suggest memorials to the Cascades of Good Shepherd Home or St. Wendelin Church and School.

