Juanita Rose Welly, 73, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at Fremont ProMedica Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 26, 1942 in Carey, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth and Maybelle Logsdon. She first married Paul Kromer and they later divorced. She then married James A. Welly on April 19, 1975, and he survives.

Also surviving are sons, Jay Welly, of Findlay, Chad Welly, of Fostoria, Lance, Todd, Travis and Adam Kromer, all of Carey; stepson, Paul Welly, of Fostoria; a brother, Gerald Logsdon, of Kentucky; sisters, Janice Welly, Mary Garner, of Fostoria, Martha Mullholand, Carol Pfeiffer, Beth Logsdon, all of Carey; and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Andrea Kromer; stepson, Jimmy Welly; a sister, Ruth Hotelling; and a brother, Lloyd Logsdon.

A graduate of Carey High School. Juanita retired and previously worked at Findlex in Findlay.

Private memorial services will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

