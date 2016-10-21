Juanita Rose Welly
Juanita Rose Welly, 73, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at Fremont ProMedica Memorial Hospital.
She was born October 26, 1942 in Carey, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth and Maybelle Logsdon. She first married Paul Kromer and they later divorced. She then married James A. Welly on April 19, 1975, and he survives.
Also surviving are sons, Jay Welly, of Findlay, Chad Welly, of Fostoria, Lance, Todd, Travis and Adam Kromer, all of Carey; stepson, Paul Welly, of Fostoria; a brother, Gerald Logsdon, of Kentucky; sisters, Janice Welly, Mary Garner, of Fostoria, Martha Mullholand, Carol Pfeiffer, Beth Logsdon, all of Carey; and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Andrea Kromer; stepson, Jimmy Welly; a sister, Ruth Hotelling; and a brother, Lloyd Logsdon.
A graduate of Carey High School. Juanita retired and previously worked at Findlex in Findlay.
Private memorial services will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.
3 Comments
I must say you have hi quality posts here. Your website should go viral.
You need initial boost only. How to get it? Search for; Etorofer’s
strategies
This game is a great experience
ESOMalls https://www.quora.com/profile/Malls-ESO
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin