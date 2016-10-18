Paul R. Dibling, 85 of Fostoria, passed away at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2016 at Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born October 9, 1931 in Fostoria to the late Frank X. and Alvira E. (Droll) Dibling. He married Phyllis A. Miller on May 30, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont and she survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are five children, Joseph (Annette Sabo) Dibling of Fostoria, John Dibling of Fostoria, Mark (Wendy) Dibling of Pickerington, Anne (Gregory) Cooper of Westerville and Mary (Chad) Sabo of Maumee; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Mitchell, Eric, Angela and Bailey Dibling, and Kiley Sabo and Emily Cooper; sister, Kathleen Banko of Phoenix, AZ; and sister-in-law, Regina Dibling of Fostoria.

He was also preceded in death by brother, Robert Dibling; sister, Mary Ann Dibling; and grandson, Christopher Cooper.

Paul was a lifelong Wood County farmer and an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a 1949 graduate of St. Wendelin High School, an active member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, former officer of the School Board, long-time member of the Cemetery Committee and a member of the 55 Plus Club. He was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus, a volunteer for meals on wheels and had danced with the former Foxy Fours Square Dance Club.

Visitation is Thursday, October 20, 2016 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St, Fostoria, where a Christian Wake Service will take place at 3:45 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2016 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Committal services and military honors will then take place in the Veteran’s Memorial Chapel in Fountain Cemetery. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Parish.

