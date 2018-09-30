Sep. 30, 2018 5:14 PM EDT

Tied division leaders all take leads in Game 162

The NL West and NL Central were on track for tiebreaker games when the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers all took leads in Game 162.

Any tiebreakers would be one-game matchups Monday. They would be played at Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium, if necessary.

The Dodgers and Rockies were both at 90-71 entering Sunday, while the Cubs and Brewers were deadlocked at 94-67.

Los Angeles led 14-0 at San Francisco in the seventh inning. Justin Turner, Manny Machado, Matt Kemp and Brian Dozier all had big hits.

Colorado was ahead 7-0 at home against Washington in the seventh on homers by Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl. The Nationals scratched ace Max Scherzer in a game with no meaning for them and started rookie Erick Fedde.

Milwaukee held a 3-0 lead against visiting Detroit in the sixth on Jesus Aguilar’s home run and RBI single.

The Cubs were up 8-2 at home against St. Louis in the fifth. Anthony Rizzo had three hits for Chicago.

The NL West winner advances to a best-of-five Division Series against Atlanta starting Thursday, and the NL Central winner moves on to a Division Series against the winner of Tuesday’s wild card game — between the second-place teams in the West and Central.

