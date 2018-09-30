The Latest: Aaron Rodgers throws 1st INT of season

Sep. 30, 2018 1:21 PM EDT

The Latest: Colts’ Hilton leaves with injury

The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):

1:15 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton walked straight to the locker room after landing hard on his shoulder following a 40-yard catch-and-run against Houston.

It was unclear what Hilton’s injury was and there was no immediate announcement.

The four-time Pro Bowler’s big play set up Indy’s first score, a 4-yard TD pass from Luck to Zach Pascal. Luck extended his streak of consecutive games with a TD pass to 27, tying Peyton Manning for the second-longest total in franchise history.

1:05 p.m.

Dolphins running back Frank Gore has become the eighth running back in NFL history to appear in 200 NFL games.

Gore took the field in the first quarter of Miami’s matchup with the Patriots.

With 14,124 rushing yards, Gore entered the game ranked fourth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list behind only Emmitt Smith (18,335), Walter Payton (16,726) and Barry Sanders (15,269).

— Kyle Hightower, reporting from Foxborough, Mass.

1 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback over Jameis Winston.

Fitzpatrick started against the Chicago Bears on Sunday after Winston rejoined the team following a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Fitzpatrick has thrown for a league-leading 1,230 yards and 11 TDs. He is the first player in NFL history to top 400 yards passing in three consecutive games.

The discipline against Winston stemmed from the league’s investigation of an accusation that the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner groped a female Uber driver during a ride in Arizona in March 2016.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea, the No. 12 overall draft pick this year, is active for the first time after being sidelined by a calf injury.

1 p.m.

Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson both kneeled during the national anthem before their team’s game against the Patriots and defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist.

All three have staged similar demonstrations during the anthem before their team’s other games this season.

