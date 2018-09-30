Rivera says Panthers hope to get Reid on field soon

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sep 30th, 2018
Sep. 30, 2018

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he hopes to get newly signed safety Eric Reid on the field for next Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants, but doesn’t anticipate him playing every defensive snap.

Rivera, who served as the grand marshall for Sunday’s NASCAR race in Charlotte, says the team made a “football decision” to sign Reid last week. Reid signed a one-year deal with Carolina on Thursday.

Rivera says the Panthers needed a more reliable option at safety after starter Da’Norris Searcy was placed on injured reserve with a concussion. He says Reid was the highest-ranked player on the Panthers board among free agent safeties.

Rivera says Reid “can come in and help us throughout the season and get where we want to get to in the playoffs.”

The Panthers have a bye this weekend.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

