Hailie Deegan, 17, becomes 1st female winner in NASCAR K&N

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
Sep. 30, 2018 11:41 AM EDT

Hailie Deegan, 17, becomes 1st female winner in NASCAR K&N

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Seventeen-year-old Hailie Deegan used a bump-and-run on her teammate to become the first female winner of a NASCAR K&N West Series race. Her last-lap shove of Cole Rouse at Meridian Speedway in Idaho gave her the victory.

Deegan is the daughter of X Games motocross rider Brian Deegan. Her victory came in her 18th start on the NASCAR K&N circuit.

The teenager from Temecula, California, led only one lap in Saturday night’s race, the last one. Deegan had two previous runner-up finishes in the series and said after the race she had imagined the winning move the night before while lying in bed. Deegan said her plan was to nudge the leader just enough to make the driver wiggle and create room for the winning pass.

Rouse also is seeking his first career victory. He complained Deegan got into his car too hard for the bump-and-run.

Deegan drives for Bill McAnally Racing and is leading the rookie-of-the-year standings.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

