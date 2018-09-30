MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Dodgers rout Giants, head to NL West tiebreaker vs Rockies

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
By :
Sep. 30, 2018 6:22 PM EDT

Dodgers rout Giants, head to NL West tiebreaker vs Rockies

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Justin Turner and the free-swinging Los Angeles Dodgers headed for a one-game showdown against Colorado to determine the NL West champion, jumping on the San Francisco Giants from the start Sunday in a 15-0 win for a weekend sweep.

The Rockies routed Washington 12-0 at Coors Field, setting up a tiebreaker at Dodger Stadium on Monday. The winner will get the division, the loser will go into the NL wild-card game Tuesday.

Walker Buehler was set to start for the Dodgers as they try for a sixth straight West title.

