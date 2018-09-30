MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Buccaneers start Fitzpatrick over Winston against Bears

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
By :
Sep. 30, 2018 1:13 PM EDT

Buccaneers start Fitzpatrick over Winston against Bears

By The Associated Press

David Banks, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback over Jameis Winston.

Fitzpatrick started against the Chicago Bears on Sunday after Winston rejoined the team following a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Fitzpatrick has thrown for a league-leading 1,230 yards and 11 TDs. He is the first player in NFL history to top 400 yards passing in three consecutive games.

The discipline against Winston stemmed from the league’s investigation of an accusation that the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner groped a female Uber driver during a ride in Arizona in March 2016.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea, the No. 12 overall draft pick this year, is active for the first time after being sidelined by a calf injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

