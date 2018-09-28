After all the hype, Ryder Cup gets started in France

Posted On Fri. Sep 28th, 2018
By :
Sep. 28, 2018 1:24 AM EDT

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Alastair Grant, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Thousands of fans are filling up the massive grandstand behind the first tee at the Ryder Cup in the dark, anticipating the start of matches between two of the strongest teams ever assembled for the matches.

The stadium-like grandstand at Le Golf National holds nearly 7,000 people, and thousands more are taking up space down the fairway as Europe sets out to defend its turf. The Americans are coming off a Ryder Cup victory two years ago in Minnesota. They have not won in Europe since 1993.

U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka will partner with Tony Finau in the opening fourballs match against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed are in the anchor match.

