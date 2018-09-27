MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Republicans favor new federal regulation on sports gambling

Posted On Thu. Sep 27th, 2018
House Republicans say they strongly favor new federal regulations on sports gambling after the Supreme Court allowed states to open sports books.

Thursday’s hearing of a House Judiciary subcommittee was the first Congress has held on the issue since the Supreme Court decision in June to strike down a law that limited sports gambling to four states. Since then, sports books have opened in Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi and West Virginia, with more states considering legalization.

Republicans expressed concerns about advertisements and online gambling platforms targeting minors, as well as the potential for match-fixing.

GOP Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin says “for Congress to do nothing is the worst possible alternative” and that with no federal action, “there are going to be people who get hurt and get hurt badly.”

