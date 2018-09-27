Excitement builds ahead of Ryder Cup

Posted On Thu. Sep 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 27, 2018 5:45 AM EDT

Excitement builds ahead of Ryder Cup

BC-GLF–Ryder Cup

<!–

–>

Alastair Grant, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — With the sun beating down on Le Golf National, European and American players are getting in their final practice before the start of the Ryder Cup.

Tiger Woods might be taking it easy, though.

Woods chose not to take a tee shot in front of thousands of spectators who were gathered around what is set to be an atmospheric first tee.

Instead, he let playing partners Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas take their shots and walked down the fairway with them.

The opening ceremony and the draw for Friday’s morning fourballs take place later Thursday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

School Spirit Band & Cheerleading Annual 2018

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company