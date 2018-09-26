MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'This is my city': Harper plays possibly last home Nats game

Posted On Wed. Sep 26th, 2018
By :
Sep. 26, 2018 3:21 PM EDT

‘This is my city’: Harper plays possibly last home Nats game

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writer

Nick Wass, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper showed up early for what could be his final home game as a member of the Washington Nationals so he could put on his white uniform and “just cherish that moment.”

The National League’s 2012 NL Rookie of the Year and 2015 MVP can become a free agent this offseason.

He spoke wistfully Wednesday about the possibility of leaving the Nationals, the only major league club he’s played for.

He was drafted No. 1 overall by Washington at age 17 in 2010

Said Harper, who turns 26 next month: “This is my home. This is my city.”

The Nationals, who failed to make the playoffs, wrap up their home schedule Wednesday against Miami, then close the season at Colorado.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

