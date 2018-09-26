MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Is the AP Top 25 poll bad for college football?

Posted On Wed. Sep 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 26, 2018 11:29 AM EDT

Is the AP Top 25 poll bad for college football?

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

BC-FBC–AP Top 25 Podcast

<!–

–>

Is The Associated Press poll bad for college football?

Joel Klatt, lead game analyst for Fox Sports, thinks so. Klatt joins AP’s Ralph Russo on the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast to discuss to pros and cons of the Top 25. Klatt believes it is fraught with confirmation bias and uninformed voting, and it could negatively influence everything from playoff selections to the hiring and firing of coaches.

Russo says the poll is far from perfect, but it serves as a link between the past and present in college football.

Also, also preview of week five’s huge top-10 matchups of No 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State and No. 7 Stanford visiting No. 8 Notre Dame. Plus, the challenges of making an in-season quarterback change.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company